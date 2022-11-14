These 3 stocks held by Ashish Kacholia rally over 100% in 2022 so far – Portfolio Watch | The Economic Times14 Nov 2022, 05:50 PM ISTIt is always interesting to keep an eye on any big individual investor’s portfolio. ETMarkets analysis of Ashish Kacholia’s September quarter portfolio shows that he publicly held about 39 stocks with a net worth of around Rs 1,840 crore as of November 11, 2022. Please note that this is not an exhaustive estimate of his portfolio but only consists of those companies in which Kacholia holds over 1% stake. From the list, 9 stocks have gained over 50% in 2022 so far and 3 of them have turned multibaggers.Data further suggest that Ashish Kacholia has higher holdings in chemicals, healthcare, plastic products, FMCG, IT, and retailing sectors. Take look at portfolio stocks that gained over 100% in 2022, laggards during the same period, and newly added stocks in the September quarter as against the June quarter. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Agencies2/7Megastar Foods | Stock Price Return in 2022: 461%Kacholia’s holding in this stock in Q2: 1.04%Here are the key strong points of the stock according to Trendlyne.com SWOT analysis.

– Annual net profits improving for last 2 years

– Book value per share improving for last 2 years

– Company with zero promoter pledge

– Stock gained more than 20% in one monthETMarkets.comKacholia’s holding in this stock in Q2: 2.59%Here are the key strong points of the stock according to Trendlyne.com SWOT analysis.

– Growth in quarterly net profit with increasing profit margin (YoY)

– Company with low debt

– Increasing revenue every quarter for the past 2 quarters

– Company with zero promoter pledge

– FII/FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding

– Near 52-week high

ETMarkets.comKacholia’s holding in this stock in Q2: 2.64%Here are the key strong points of the stock according to Trendlyne.com SWOT analysis.

– Growth in quarterly net profit with increasing profit margin (YoY)

– Company with low debt

– Increasing profits every quarter for the past 2 quarters

– Annual net profits improving for last 2 years

– Book value per share improving for last 2 years

– Company with zero promoter pledgeETMarkets.comAshish Kacholia’s portfolio list of stocks that gained over 50% in 2022.ETMarkets.comAshish Kacholia’s portfolio list of stocks slipped over 30% in 2022.

