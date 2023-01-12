?These 10 smallcaps record their new 52-week highs, gained up to 38% in a month – Flying High | The Economic Times12 Jan 2023, 07:23 PM ISTThe benchmark index Sensex has fallen for the third consecutive session — down about 147 points to 59,958 on Thursday. Despite this fall, 10 stocks from the BSE smallcap index managed to record new 52-week highs.The 52-week high is the highest price at which a stock has traded during the last year. Some traders and investors use this technical indicator as an important factor for analysing a stock’s current value and for predicting its future price movement.

ETMarkets.com2/11Care Ratings | New 52-week high: Rs 677.15 | CMP: Rs 639.95In the last one month, the stock has gained about 15%3/11Hindware Home Innovation | New 52-week high: Rs 480.4 | CMP: Rs 473.2In the last one month, the stock has gained about 22%Reuters4/11Lloyds Metals & Energy | New 52-week high: Rs 272 | CMP: Rs 266.15In the last one month, the stock has gained about 36%

Reuters5/11Mahindra CIE Automotive | New 52-week high: Rs 359.25 | CMP: Rs 356.7In the last one month, the stock has gained about 25%

6/11Marksans Pharma | New 52-week high: Rs 68.2 | CMP: Rs 67.6In the last one month, the stock has gained about 10%Agencies7/11PNB Housing Finance | New 52-week high: Rs 593 | CMP: Rs 588In the last one month.the stock has gained about 38%

Agencies8/11Rico Auto Industries | New 52-week high: Rs 93.3 | CMP: Rs 92.1In the last one month, the stock has gained about 13%

ET Bureau9/11Rane (Madras) | New 52-week high: Rs 466.6 | CMP: Rs 442.65In the last one month, the stock has gained about 15%

Agencies10/11Tourism Finance Corporation Of India | New 52-week high: Rs 95 | CMP: Rs 91.4In the last one month, the stock has gained about 8%

Agencies11/11Transformers & Rectifiers (India) | New 52-week high: Rs 75.35 | CMP: Rs 71.2.In the last one month, the stock has gained about 26%

