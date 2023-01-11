These 10 smallcap stocks gain over 150% so far in FY23, do you own any? – Multi-baggers | The Economic Times11 Jan 2023, 03:43 PM ISTThe smallcap index has gained about 2% so far in the current fiscal year, while Sensex was up by 2.6%. Though the smallcap index ran out of steam, 29 of its stocks have turned multi-baggers. From the list, 10 stocks have gained over 150% so far in FY23 (Data Source: ACE Equity). Interestingly all these stocks have more strengths than weaknesses in SWOT analysis, according to Trendlyne.com. Take a look.Navbharat Times2/11Rama Steel Tubes | Price return so far in FY23: 239%CMP: Rs 42.80 | 52-week high: Rs 46.10
Annual net profits improving for last 2 years
Book value per share improving for last 2 years
Company with zero promoter pledge
FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholding
Near 52-week high
Stock gained more than 20% in one monthiStock3/11Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Price return so far in FY23:230%CMP: Rs 789.70 | 52-week high: Rs 936.85
Growth in quarterly net profit with increasing profit margin (YoY)
Company with no debt
Annual net profits improving for last 2 years
Book value per share improving for last 2 years
Company with zero promoter pledge
FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholding
IANS4/11BLS International Services | Price return so far in FY23:194%CMP: Rs 171.30 | 52-week high: Rs 209.15
Growth in net profit with increasing profit margin (QoQ)
Company with low debt
Increasing revenue every quarter for the past 4 quarters
Book value per share improving for last 2 years
Company with zero promoter pledge
FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholding
ET Bureau & Agencies5/11Apar Industries | Price return so far in FY23: 179%CMP: Rs 1,816.20 | 52-week high: Rs 1,864.00
Company able to generate net cash — improving net cash flow for last 2 years
Annual net profits improving for last 2 years
Book value per share Improving for last 2 years
Company with zero promoter pledge
FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholding
Near 52-week high
iStock6/11Ujjivan Financial Services | Price return so far in FY23: 170%CMP: Rs 275.05 | 52-week high: Rs 313.30
Growth in net profit with increasing profit margin (QoQ)
Growth in quarterly net profit with increasing profit margin (YoY)
Increasing revenue every quarter for the past 3 quarters
Increasing profits every quarter for the past 3 quarters
Strong cash generating ability from core business — improving cash flow from operations for last 2 years
FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholding
iStock7/11The Karnataka Bank | Price return so far in FY23: 169%CMP: Rs 148.80 | 52-week high: Rs 168.50
Growth in quarterly net profit with increasing profit margin (YoY)
Company with low debt
Increasing revenue every quarter for the past 4 quarters
Annual net profits improving for last 2 years
Book value per share improving for last 2 years
FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholdingETMarkets.com8/11Lancer Container Lines | Price return so far in FY23: 167%CMP: Rs 216.25 | 52-week high: Rs 258.98
Company with low debt
Increasing profits every quarter for the past 4 quarters
Improving cash flow from operation for last 2 years
Company able to generate net cash — improving net cash flow for last 2 years
Annual net profits improving for last 2 years
Company with zero promoter pledge
FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholding
Navbharat Times9/11Rico Auto Industries | Price return so far in FY23: 159%CMP: Rs 81.80 | 52-week high: Rs 89.40
Strong annual EPS growth
Growth in quarterly net profit with increasing profit margin (YoY)
Increasing revenue every quarter for the past 3 quarters
Company with zero promoter pledge
FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholding
Near 52-week highNavbharat Times10/11Elecon Engineering Company | Price return in FY23 so far: 158%CMP: Rs 370.70 | 52-week high: Rs 475.75
Growth in net profit with increasing profit margin (QoQ)
Growth in quarterly net profit with increasing profit margin (YoY)
Company with low debt
Book value per share improving for last 2 years
Company with zero promoter pledge
Company with decreasing promoter pledge
iStock11/11Kewal Kiran Clothing | Price return in FY23 so far: 157%CMP: Rs 513.10 | 52-week high: Rs 592.35
Growth in net profit with increasing profit margin (QoQ)
Growth in quarterly net profit with increasing profit margin (YoY)
Company with low debt
Company with zero promoter pledge
FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholding
iStockTo see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold
These 10 smallcap stocks gain over 150% so far in FY23, do you own any?
These 10 smallcap stocks gain over 150% so far in FY23, do you own any? – Multi-baggers | The Economic Times11 Jan 2023, 03:43 PM ISTThe smallcap index has gained about 2% so far in the current fiscal year, while Sensex was up by 2.6%. Though the smallcap index ran out of steam, 29 of its stocks have turned multi-baggers. From the list, 10 stocks have gained over 150% so far in FY23 (Data Source: ACE Equity). Interestingly all these stocks have more strengths than weaknesses in SWOT analysis, according to Trendlyne.com. Take a look.Navbharat Times2/11Rama Steel Tubes | Price return so far in FY23: 239%CMP: Rs 42.80 | 52-week high: Rs 46.10