These 10 smallcap stocks gain over 150% so far in FY23, do you own any? – Multi-baggers | The Economic Times11 Jan 2023, 03:43 PM ISTThe smallcap index has gained about 2% so far in the current fiscal year, while Sensex was up by 2.6%. Though the smallcap index ran out of steam, 29 of its stocks have turned multi-baggers. From the list, 10 stocks have gained over 150% so far in FY23 (Data Source: ACE Equity). Interestingly all these stocks have more strengths than weaknesses in SWOT analysis, according to Trendlyne.com. Take a look.

Rama Steel Tubes | Price return so far in FY23: 239%CMP: Rs 42.80 | 52-week high: Rs 46.10

Annual net profits improving for last 2 years

Book value per share improving for last 2 years

Company with zero promoter pledge

FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholding

Near 52-week high

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Price return so far in FY23:230%CMP: Rs 789.70 | 52-week high: Rs 936.85

Growth in quarterly net profit with increasing profit margin (YoY)

Company with no debt

Annual net profits improving for last 2 years

Book value per share improving for last 2 years

Company with zero promoter pledge

FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholding

BLS International Services | Price return so far in FY23:194%CMP: Rs 171.30 | 52-week high: Rs 209.15

Growth in net profit with increasing profit margin (QoQ)

Company with low debt

Increasing revenue every quarter for the past 4 quarters

Book value per share improving for last 2 years

Company with zero promoter pledge

FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholding

Apar Industries | Price return so far in FY23: 179%CMP: Rs 1,816.20 | 52-week high: Rs 1,864.00

Company able to generate net cash — improving net cash flow for last 2 years

Annual net profits improving for last 2 years

Book value per share Improving for last 2 years

Company with zero promoter pledge

FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholding

Near 52-week high

Ujjivan Financial Services | Price return so far in FY23: 170%CMP: Rs 275.05 | 52-week high: Rs 313.30

Growth in net profit with increasing profit margin (QoQ)

Growth in quarterly net profit with increasing profit margin (YoY)

Increasing revenue every quarter for the past 3 quarters

Increasing profits every quarter for the past 3 quarters

Strong cash generating ability from core business — improving cash flow from operations for last 2 years

FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholding

The Karnataka Bank | Price return so far in FY23: 169%CMP: Rs 148.80 | 52-week high: Rs 168.50

Growth in quarterly net profit with increasing profit margin (YoY)

Company with low debt

Increasing revenue every quarter for the past 4 quarters

Annual net profits improving for last 2 years

Book value per share improving for last 2 years

Lancer Container Lines | Price return so far in FY23: 167%CMP: Rs 216.25 | 52-week high: Rs 258.98

Company with low debt

Increasing profits every quarter for the past 4 quarters

Improving cash flow from operation for last 2 years

Company able to generate net cash — improving net cash flow for last 2 years

Annual net profits improving for last 2 years

Company with zero promoter pledge

FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholding

Rico Auto Industries | Price return so far in FY23: 159%CMP: Rs 81.80 | 52-week high: Rs 89.40

Strong annual EPS growth

Growth in quarterly net profit with increasing profit margin (YoY)

Increasing revenue every quarter for the past 3 quarters

Company with zero promoter pledge

FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholding

Elecon Engineering Company | Price return in FY23 so far: 158%CMP: Rs 370.70 | 52-week high: Rs 475.75

Growth in net profit with increasing profit margin (QoQ)

Growth in quarterly net profit with increasing profit margin (YoY)

Company with low debt

Book value per share improving for last 2 years

Company with zero promoter pledge

Company with decreasing promoter pledge

Kewal Kiran Clothing | Price return in FY23 so far: 157%CMP: Rs 513.10 | 52-week high: Rs 592.35

Growth in net profit with increasing profit margin (QoQ)

Growth in quarterly net profit with increasing profit margin (YoY)

Company with low debt

Company with zero promoter pledge

FIIs/FPIs or institutions increasing their shareholding

