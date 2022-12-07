Theranos President Balwani gets 13 years in prison for fraud

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to just under 13 years in prison for his role in the fraud at Theranos (THERA), the collapsed blood-testing start-up. Balwani’s 155-month sentence is about 20 months longer than that issued to Theranos founder/CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Unlike Holmes – who was sentenced to 11.25 years in prison in November for defrauding investors – Balwani was also found to have deceived medical patients in his role overseeing the company’s labs, as prosecutors had requested. As with Holmes, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila will decide later how much Balwani needs to pay in restitution. “Ramesh Balwani, in a desire to become a Silicon Valley titan, valued business success and personal wealth far more than patient safety,” said U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds. “He chose deceit over candor with patients in need of medical care, and he treated his investors no better.” Balwani must surrender to custody on March 15; he plans to appeal the sentence. In addition to the 155-month term, Balwani also received a sentence of three years supervised release, similar to that of Holmes. Along with Holmes’ sentencing, Balwani’s sentencing largely brings to a close one of the most high-profile white-collar trials in Silicon Valley history. Authorities had said Holmes and Balwani falsely claimed that the company had developed a device that could test a single drop of human blood for multiple diseases at once – using a technology that didn’t actually work. A jury had convicted Holmes on four federal fraud charges in January. This summer, Balwani was found guilty on 12 fraud charges.