Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud

(STL.News) Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of health technology company Theranos, has been convicted of defrauding investors after a landmark trial in California lasting several months.

Prosecutors said Holmes knowingly lied about technology she said could detect diseases with a few drops of blood.

Jurors found Holmes guilty of four charges, including conspiracy to commit fraud against investors and three counts of wire fraud, all of which she denied.

The charges carry a maximum prison term of 20 years each, but Holmes was not taken into custody, with no date confirmed yet for sentencing and a further hearing scheduled next week.

SOURCE: BBC News via YouTube