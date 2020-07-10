The US Secretary Of State Pompeo on Bahamas Independence Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement: On behalf of the people of the United States, I congratulate the Commonwealth of The Bahamas as you celebrate your independence.

The longstanding friendship between the United States and The Bahamas is stronger than ever. We will continue to work together with the Bahamian people and government to address the COVID-19 pandemic as you continue to recover from Hurricane Dorian. Regional initiatives such as the U.S.-Caribbean Resilience Partnership and the U.S.-Caribbean 2020 Strategy also bolster our cooperation on trade, investment, security, and resilience to natural disasters. We look forward to a resumption of tourism so American citizens can again enjoy the beauty and hospitality of your nation.

On the occasion of your 47th year as an independent nation, the United States and its people wish The Bahamas a prosperous year to come.

