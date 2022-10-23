Finance

The US Housing Market was once hot as lava. Is it grinding to a halt?

October 23, 2022
Hattie Francis

On today’s episode of the 5 Things podcast:

What once seemed like it was as hot as lava, the U.S. housing market now seems to be cooling down pretty quickly. But why? There seems to be enough people looking to buy homes right now with Millennials making up 43% of homebuyers, up 5% from last year. They are looking for more space and a place to set down some roots. So what seems to be the problem?

According to experts, there isn’t enough supply to meet the demand. Recession fears and rising inflation are also playing a part with higher interest rates making mortgages more expensive.

5 Things Sunday host James Brown sat down with veteran observers of the housing market and USA TODAY journalists Swapna Venugopal and Terry Collins to talk about the housing market and if what we are seeing is a buyer’s, seller’s or a weird neverland of in between. And are we heading into more normal territory.

