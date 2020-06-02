The United States Targets Maritime Entities for Supporting Illegitimate Maduro Regime in the Venezuela Oil Trade

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Today the United States imposed sanctions against four companies for operating in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy. These companies are transporting oil that was effectively stolen from the Venezuelan people. Theft of Venezuela’s oil assets for the benefit of the illegitimate regime of Nicolas Maduro is unconscionable, and those that facilitate this theft risk losing access to the U.S. financial system.

Maduro’s corrupt regime is directly responsible for the political, economic, and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. The international community should increase pressure against the Maduro regime until it relinquishes its illegitimate hold on power. The United States will continue to increase pressure on Maduro and his enablers until a democratic transition begins.

