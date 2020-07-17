The United States Sanctions 2 Individuals for Corruption in Nicaragua

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

Today, the U.S. government announces sanctions on Juan Carlos Ortega Murillo (Ortega Murillo), Jose Jorge Mojica Mejia (Mojica), Difuso Comunicaciones S.A., and Mundo Digital S.A. for enabling and benefitting from the corrupt activities of the Ortega regime in Nicaragua.

Today’s action, pursuant to Executive Order 13851 (“Blocking Property of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Nicaragua”), freezes the U.S. assets of the two designees and two entities and prohibits U.S. persons from conducting transactions with them.

These individuals and entities have misappropriated public funds and expropriated private assets for personal gain or political purposes, engaged in corruption related to government contracts, or bribery. Ortega Murillo, the son of President Daniel Ortega and Vice President/First Lady Rosario Murillo, manages a media company, Difuso Comunicaciones S.A., which he uses to stifle independent voices, spread regime propaganda, and defend the Ortegas’ violence and repression. Mojica and Mundo Digital S.A. have long benefitted from corrupt arrangements with the regime, both to enrich themselves and enable regime associates to avoid sanctions.

Today’s designations take aim at those aiding the corruption of the Ortega regime. The United States will continue to take the necessary steps to support the Nicaraguan people and pressure the Ortega regime to stop repressing the Nicaraguan people, guarantee basic civil liberties, and allow the conditions for free and fair elections to work toward the restoration of democracy in Nicaragua.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE