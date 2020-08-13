The United States Imposes Visa Restrictions on Multiple Individuals Undermining Sudan’s Civilian-Led Transitional Government

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of the US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States continues to stand with the people of Sudan and the aspirations of the revolution that ousted former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. We support the civilian-led transitional government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who took office in September 2019. We strongly believe that Sudan’s Constitutional Declaration provides the best roadmap to begin the transition to a just, equitable, and democratic society. Unfortunately, former Bashir-era officials and others continue to undermine Sudan’s nascent democracy.

The Secretary of State is implementing visa restrictions under the Immigration and Nationality Act Section 212(a)(3)(C) on individuals residing both inside and outside Sudan who are believed to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have engaged, directly or indirectly, in undermining Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government’s efforts to implement the July 17, 2019, Political Agreement and August 17, 2019, Constitutional Declaration. This would include obstructing the work of civilian ministers, stalling implementation of provisions of the Constitutional Declaration, delaying preparations for drafting a new constitution and preparing for elections in 2022, and engaging in corruption or the abuse or violation of human rights in Sudan, which would weaken the authority of the civilian-led transitional government. Such visa restrictions could include the immediate family members of these individuals.

This decision reflects the Department of State’s commitment to work with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the civilian-led transitional government, civil society, and others in their efforts to deliver the ultimate goal of the Sudanese people: “Freedom, peace, and justice.”

The list of these individuals is not publicly available; however, any application they may submit for travel to the United States will be adjudicated according to established guidelines.

The United States remains a steadfast supporter of Sudan’s peaceful, democratic transition.

