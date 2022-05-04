The United States Attorney’s Office, Community Stakeholders, Faith Based Leaders, and the Memphis Police Department Announce Efforts to Reduce Violent Crime

(STL.News) United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., along with stakeholders in the north Memphis Community announced the third “Better Community Summit” effort to reduce violent crime throughout our city. Summit organizers and participants include the Neighborhood Christian Centers, represented by CEO, Ephie Johnson, Dr. Todd Richardson, Crosstown Redevelopment Cooperative, Memphis Medical District Collaborative, represented by Rory Thomas, Bishop Brandon Porter, Greater Community Temple Church of God In Christ, Tanja Mitchell, Mitchell Consulting, the Memphis Police Department, represented by Deputy Chief Paul Wright; and program facilitators, Rev. Ricky Floyd, The Pursuit of God Transformation Center; Charlie Caswell, Executive Director of Legacy of Legends, CDC; and DeAndre Brown, Founder, Lifeline2Success.

The U.S. Department of Justice is committed to work with law enforcement and other stakeholders to reduce violent crime in Memphis and West Tennessee. To achieve this goal, the Department has directed every U.S. Attorney’s Office to formulate a strategic plan designed to reduce violent crime. To that end, our office convened meetings with over 40 clergy leaders across the greater Memphis area to discuss violent crime and recommend possible solutions.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Memphis Police Department, non-profit organizations, clergy leaders, and other community stakeholders are pleased to announce the next “Better Community Summit” will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, 10 a.m.-2:00 p.m., at the Neighborhood Christian Centers, 785 Jackson Avenue. The summit is tailored to address the needs of parents and children. Topics covered will include domestic violence prevention, gang talk, community conflict resolution, and de-escalation training.

The remaining Summits will be held quarterly in the areas of Whitehaven/Westwood and Hickory Hill/East Memphis.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today