The United States Applauds the Arrest of Félicien Kabuga

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

We applaud the Government of France and the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals for the arrest of Félicien Kabuga, who is charged with playing a key role in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. We commend law enforcement officials worldwide who contributed to the arrest. This is a milestone for international justice, and a message to all fugitives indicted for genocide that they will be brought to justice. We hope this arrest brings the victims and their families some peace.

Twenty-six years after the genocide in Rwanda, the United States remains committed to seeking justice for the many men, women, and children who were killed. Through the War Crimes Reward Program, we offer up to $5 million for information that leads to the arrest of the remaining seven Rwandans wanted for genocide by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.

