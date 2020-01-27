The United States and The Bahamas Sign Air Transport Agreement

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On January 27, 2020, in Nassau, The Bahamas, Assistant Secretary Manisha Singh and Bahamian Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar signed the Air Transport Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, the first bilateral air transport agreement negotiated by the two countries. The Agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with The Bahamas consistent with U.S. Open Skies international aviation policy. It includes unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities. The Agreement entered into force upon signature.

In support of the U.S.-Caribbean 2020 strategy, this Agreement with The Bahamas will further expand our strong economic and commercial partnership, promote people-to-people ties, and create new opportunities for airlines, travel companies, and customers. Air carriers can provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to travelers and shippers, promoting tourism and commerce. The Agreement commits both governments to high standards of aviation safety and security. It also represents a step forward for the liberalization of civil aviation in the Caribbean and The Bahamas’ connectivity with the world.

