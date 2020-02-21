The United States and Oman: Reinforcing Our Friendship and Strategic Partnership

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Sultan Qaboos was a revered leader and a friend to all nations. The United States deeply valued His Majesty’s strong partnership in promoting regional stability and security. We honor his legacy and remain committed to our strong partnership and friendship with Oman.

– Secretary Pompeo, January 11, 2020

Secretary Pompeo will travel to Oman on February 21 to pay his condolences to the family of late Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said. He will also meet His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to discuss the U.S. and Oman’s longstanding strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in the Middle East.

OUR PARTNERSHIP ANCHORS PEACE AND STABILITY IN THE MIDDLE EAST

The late Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said died on January 10, after leading Oman for nearly 50 years. During his reign, Sultan Qaboos oversaw the development of modern Oman and forged a strategic partnership with the United States that is an anchor of peace and stability in the Middle East.

Our bilateral partnership is critical to our mutual national security objectives, including countering terrorism and promoting regional stability. Oman plays a key role in guaranteeing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime chokepoint through which 30 percent of the world’s maritime oil shipments pass.

Oman plays a unique diplomatic role in the region, bridging divides and promoting dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts, including Yemen, the Middle East peace process, and the Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA).

THE UNITED STATES AND OMAN PROMOTE ECONOMIC PROSPERITY

The U.S.-Oman Free Trade Agreement, signed in 2009, is the centerpiece of a bilateral economic relationship that supports prosperity and creates jobs in both countries.

Omani exports to the United States have increased at an annual rate of approximately 12 percent, while U.S. exports to Oman have increased by more than 50 percent since 2009. Total bilateral trade in goods between the United States and Oman was almost $3.1 billion in 2019.

U.S. companies in Oman operate mainly in the construction, oil, gas, and technology sectors. The Oman American Business Center in Muscat currently has more than 150 company members.

Omani ports outside the Strait of Hormuz – such as Duqm, Sohar, and Salalah – play a growing role as regional and global logistical hubs.

