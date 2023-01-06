The state of the Indian economy: 2022 Roundup

On December 6, 2022, the World Bank revised its GDP growth outlook for India for 2022-23 from 6.5% to 6.9%, on the back of the economy’s strong performance in Q2. The World Bank went on to say that the nation was “well placed” to steer through any potential global headwinds in 2023.

The Indian economy has proven to be remarkably resilient in the face of the deteriorating global situation due to the strong macroeconomic fundamentals that place it well ahead of other emerging market economies.

Here’s a look at how the economy has fared through 2022, which positions India for growth in 2023.

2022 – The Year in Review

There was no dearth of headwinds throughout the year, which impacted India’s path to economic recovery. The year began with the threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Fortunately, the threat subsided fairly quickly, without impacting the economy in any significant way. The only problem was that this headwind was replaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in mid-February, leading to further disruptions in the global supply chain.

The next development to impact the economy was the decision of several major central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, to reverse their loose monetary policy stance. The ripple effect of the policy-tightening measures was felt worldwide. The RBI wasn’t too far behind in tightening its stance either, with the first interest rate hike being announced in May.

Some of the key aspects of the economy that deserve special mention are:

The Indian GDP

In the first half of the current financial year, India’s GDP registered a growth of 9.7%, compared with 13.7% a year ago. Gross Value Added (GVA) also rose, albeit below the level seen in the same period last year, at 9% versus the 12.8% growth a year ago. GDP growth accelerated in the June-end quarter although below the RBI’s expectation, rising to 13.5%. This growth was driven by an increase in gross fixed capital formation and private consumption spending.

Some normalisation was seen in the September-end quarter, with GDP growth slowing to 6.3%, driven by the contraction in the mining and manufacturing sectors, along with high inflation, declining exports and rising input prices.

Inflation



Retail inflation, as reflected by the Consumer Price Index, remained above the RBI’s upper tolerability level of 6% for 10 consecutive months to November, when it eased slightly to 5.88%. Retail inflation recorded an eight-year high in April, with rural inflation rising to 8.4% and urban inflation being recorded at 7.1%.

This surge was attributed by analysts to the sharp rise in food inflation, which recorded a 17-month high of 8.4% in April. This rise was driven to a large extent by the worldwide spike in crude oil prices, which impacted not just food and commodity prices but also communication and transport costs.

Interest Rate Hikes

Although the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI left the rate unchanged at 4% in April, it voted unanimously on increasing the repo rate during its off-cycle meeting in May. As a result, the repo rate rose 40 basis points to 4.40%. The MPC has raised rates at each of its three subsequent meetings this year, hiking the repo rate by 50 basis points each time, till the rate peaked at 5.9% in September.

It was only recently in December that the RBI decided to moderate its rate hikes, raising the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25%.

The Indian Stock Market

It has been an action-packed year for the Indian stock market. The first hit was from the Russia-Ukraine war, which led the Sensex to plunge 2,702 points on February 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine. But both Sensex and Nifty bounced back fairly quickly, driven by a better-than-expected corporate earnings season in Q1, along with moderation in global commodity prices and domestic inflation.

Investor sentiment also received a boost from the return of FIIs to the Indian market, sending the Sensex and Nifty to new highs. With rapid geopolitical and economic developments worldwide, Sensex saw over 1,000 rallies, with its largest single-day gain coming in on February 15, when it rose 1,736 points. On the flip side, the Sensex also saw major crashes, with the index plunging at least 1,000 points in a single day at least 14 times through the year.

Nifty, India’s economic bellwether, also remained volatile through the year, recording a gain of almost 3%. While the big winners during the Covid era, pharma and IT, did not fare well in 2022, the financial sector proved to be an outlier, with the Nifty Bank index up by almost 18% at the end of December, driven by rising interest rates, recovery in credit demand and a steep decline in non-performing assets.

Looking Ahead at 2023

The new year brings hopes for continued momentum in India’s growth story, backed by the sustained strength in domestic demand, according to a recent report by Morgan Stanley. In addition, the OECD is optimistic that India could become the second-fastest growing economy among the G20 nations in FY2022-23, after Saudi Arabia. This is expected despite a potential slowdown in global demand, inflationary pressures and continued monetary policy tightening.

Credit Suisse’s Global Equities Strategy team has also upgraded India from “Underweight” to “Benchmark” for 2023, given the nation’s underlying economic strength. With respect to investments, sectors that are projected to perform the best include financial services, banking, insurance, capital goods, housing, defense, infrastructure and the railways.

Having said that, investment decisions cannot be based on hope. It is important to continue to do your due diligence to make well-informed investments.