The State Department: Compliance Report Submission to Congress

Submission to Congress of the “Report on Adherence to and Compliance with Arms Control, Nonproliferation, and Disarmament Agreements and Commitments” (Compliance Report)

The State Department has submitted to Congress the unclassified 2020 Report on Adherence to and Compliance with Arms Control, Nonproliferation, and Disarmament Agreements and Commitments, also known as the Compliance Report. The Department submitted the Report’s Executive Summary to Congress on April 15, 2020. The Report contains analysis and findings regarding the United States’ and other nations’ compliance with and adherence to arms control, nonproliferation, and disarmament agreements and commitments in which the United States is a party or participant. Declassification and release review of the SECRET AND TS/SCI level version of the 2020 Compliance Report is still ongoing. These classified versions of the report will be provided to Congress as soon as they are available.

