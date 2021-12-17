The Sixth US-ROK Senior Economic Dialogue

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

On December 17, 2021, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez and the ROK Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choi Jongmoon met in Seoul to co-chair the Sixth U.S.-ROK Senior Economic Dialogue (SED). Under Secretary Fernandez and Vice Minister Choi reviewed progress on the deliverables announced by the two Presidents at the May Summit, which elevated our alliance to a higher level, and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening and expanding the U.S.-ROK partnership to address regional and global challenges. This partnership is grounded in mutual trust, respect for human rights, and shared democratic values. The ROK welcomed U.S. global leadership to tackle the urgent challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis and its renewed efforts to engage in the Indo-Pacific region through strengthening cooperation between the ROK’s New Southern Policy and the U.S. vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In particular, the United States and the Republic of Korea committed to the following: