The RMT — led by firebrand chief Mick Lynch — is run by a hard-Left cabal of activists who are plotting a general strike

A TRADE union crippling Britain with rail strikes is run by a hard-Left cabal of activists who are plotting a general strike.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) — led by firebrand chief Mick Lynch — has wrecked Christmas with a series of walkouts.

Today, a Sun on Sunday investigation reveals the union’s links with extreme Marxists who have called for the overthrow of the democratically elected Tories.

Mick and his so-called “Lynch mob’’ have openly called for unions to collude together in a “generalised action” to “fight back against our class enemies”.

Earlier this month, Mr Lynch — who earns £84,000 a year rising to £124,000 including benefits — said unions should club together to inflict maximum chaos on Brits.

He added: “We need a generalised response, whether we can get a general strike or not is a matter of waiting to see what develops.

“But I definitely think there will be generalised action as we go through into the New Year, if these disputes aren’t resolved.”

His hardline deputy Eddie Dempsey has also called for a general strike.

He told a picket line at London’s Euston station in July: “We’ll keep taking action until we get a result.

“This is the fourth day of strike action and there will be four more days. We’re getting nowhere in negotiations.

“I would agree with a general strike.

“I’m in favour of a planned economy — nationalise everything.” Our investigation also reveals that six members of the RMT’s powerful national executive committee have links to the Socialist Party.

This far Left group used to be known as Militant in the 1980s and has called for a general strike.

RMT executives Dave Goard, Mary Jane Herbison, Dale Kember, Paul McDonnell, Kevin Morrison and Jared Wood all backed Socialist Party activist David Nellist in a by-election earlier this year.

He stood for the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition — of which the Socialist Party is a member.

In an article on its website earlier this week, the Socialist Party also agitated for a general strike.

It states: “As the year ends, the idea of a 24-hour general strike, of mass coordinated strike action across public and private sectors, is growing.”

The article adds that plans being put forward by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to pass new laws to curb the power of unions “must be met by a mass reaction by the unions — including a 24-hour general strike.”

It says: “But such generalised action is also needed now to win these disputes, which more and more pose the need to force out the Tories, the employer of millions of public sector workers and the political backer of the rail and Royal Mail bosses.

“The unions have to come together to name the day for such mass joint action.”

In August this year, Mr Nellist shared a Facebook post from the Socialist Party which called for a national strike and for the Tories to be kicked out.

The post said: “Socialism on the streets. This week Socialist Party members have been supporting Amazon workers, on ­Prides and at festivals and on the streets offering ideas to help workers win against the bosses and get the Tories Out!

“All strike together. Build a new workers’ party. Join the Socialist Party.”

Our investigation also reveals the Socialist Party has been cheerleader in chief for the RMT’s recent spate of strikes.

The group has sent activists out to join RMT pickets across the country and to hand out party propaganda and leaflets.

They gleefully quoted one RMT striker in Swansea who told them: “We definitely need to all come out together, and a 24-hour general strike should be easy for the union leaders to organise.”

Another in Coventry said: “Totally agree we need a general strike, and I reckon we’re heading for one.”

Tory MP Nigel Mills fumed: “It’s quite clear that the RMT and the Socialist Party have formed an unholy alliance.

“The RMT are being driven by this far Left group.

“They do not hold the best wishes of drivers or staff and passengers.

This is not about trying to get the best deal.

“It’s about trying to cause as much chaos as possible and nationalise the railways and overthrow the Conservative Government.”

Mr Mills said the public had become “very frustrated” with the action.

He added: “This is all about ideology. It’s far Left activists causing as much disruption and problems as possible.

“It’s dreadful when you consider that we have only just got out of Covid.”