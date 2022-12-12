The risks of poor governance to investors in India

Institutions need a governing structure with a set of rules for the smooth running and fair distribution of benefits among their stakeholders.

These institutions, when manned by people from different cultural backgrounds, create complexities for governance.

While no culture will support any wrongdoing e.g., fraud, the lack of comprehension in certain areas and strong cultural bias in some areas may make it easier to perpetuate poor governance.

For instance, inheritance within the family to the male members may allow the business to pass from one generation to the next but also create governance issues if there are other shareholders.

While family-run businesses are still evolving – some of them run the company assuming they are the only owners and do not consider the needs of other investors.

Corporate governance is the system of rules, practices, and processes by which a firm is directed and controlled. These rules help balance the interests of a company’s shareholders, senior management executives, customers, suppliers, financiers, the government and the community.

Bad corporate governance can cast doubt on a company’s operations, its ultimate profitability, and how the profit is distributed. Thus, investors who ignore governance are taking undue risk. For India to grow economically and attract capital, it needs good institutions and governance.

Companies that do not put shareholder rights as their #1 governance issue put their investors at significant economic risks.

These companies often hide facts through short-term accounting mechanisms, have inefficient board structures, and at times even pursue outright unethical behaviour- such as data fudging submitted to regulators.

Corporate governance is not only an issue in India but in many other markets including developed markets.

Some of the names that come to mind are WorldCom and Enron in the US and Volkswagen in Europe. In 2001, Enron filed for bankruptcy when massive trading losses could no longer be hidden.

Executives used its complex business model and unethical practices to misrepresent earnings and modify the balance sheet to indicate favourable performance. In 2002, an internal WorldCom audit uncovered a scheme to inflate earnings to prop up the company’s stock price.

Eventually, WorldCom was forced to admit that it had overstated its assets by over $11 billion. Estimated stockholder losses from these 2 cases alone exceeded $200 billion.

These issues led to new regulations in the US such as Sarbanes-Oxley- a law that protects investors from accounting fraud by improving financial reporting and accounting standards.

In the case of the Volkswagen scandal, also known as the “Dieselgate” or “Emissions gate” scandal the company was found to have intentionally installed devices to cheat on vehicle emissions testing that is required in the US. Shareholders lost US 46 bn in value after the scandal broke out.

Investors in Indian markets may recall the fraud that was unmasked in the wake of the US Lehman collapse affected Global Financial Crisis, whereas the firm was found to have reported profits that never existed, and the auditors could not uncover it. Much of the missing cash was invested in property.

The swindle was discovered in late 2008 when the property market collapsed in a city in south India, leaving a trail back to Satyam.

Agencies



ILFS fraud was the largest corporate fraud in India, which came to light in July 2018 when two of IL&FS’s subsidiaries failed to pay back loans and inter-corporate deposits to certain banks and lenders.

This uncovered deliberate accounting fraud, such as the evergreening of loans. Its balance sheet size was USD 12 bn and its collapse had a serious impact on the credit market.

The above are just a few global examples of real economic losses, focused on outright fraud. There are many more examples in India and internationally. Most of these and other cases are avoidable with proper governance structures and a vigilant board.

One must focus on a real independent board of directors, shareholder committees, accounting, and audit oversight and transparency into business practices.

Some of these stocks which lack good governance structure may also be in the Index and an investor in a passive strategy buying ETF runs significant risks of losing capital. Additionally, some of these companies rely on a series of complex corporate structures and accounting practices that might propel their earnings, and therefore, stock prices for some time.

Such companies when they run into business challenges often collapse fast and furious. Poor cash flows compared to profits, founders getting into unrelated businesses, communication that artificially helps in propping up the value of the company ahead of capital raise, and the resignation of senior executives abruptly, are some of the signs that “all Is not well” with the company and warrants scrutiny before investing.

While fund managers and investors who invest directly in stocks, have to be watchful of such companies, retail investors also need to understand that in some cases a fund may be underperforming a popular Index as it avoided investing in companies that did well in the stock markets but had weak corporate governance.

A fund should aim to ‘doing the right thing’ in investing in line with the mandate but also avoid putting the investor’s capital at serious long-term risk just to look relatively better.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

