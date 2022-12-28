The Rise of Mena's Crypto Market — Interview With Mohammed … – Investing.com

The Rise of Mena’s Crypto Market — Interview With Mohammed Alkaff AlHashmi

Mohammed AlKaff AlHashmi has over 18 years of experience in Computer Science and Engineering, with a focus on Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, machine learning, industrial automation, and IoT. He is an entrepreneur working on a series of cutting-edge tech initiatives and is the Founder of Islamic Coin: a currency dedicated to empowering an ethics-first Shariah-compliant financial ecosystem.

Q: The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) was the fastest-growing crypto market in 2022, according to a recent report by Chainalysis. What do you think is the cause of this rise?

MENA has become the top region by growth this year, and I think it’s a result of several important factors. Adoption is ongoing on every level: from crypto-friendly government regulation to local blockchain activity. MENA’s market growth has been helped by the rising number of local blockchain initiatives related to financial innovations, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) projects, and education.

This expansion is due to regional cooperation. Chainalysis listed Turkey, Morocco, and Egypt under the top 30 nations in the company’s crypto adoption index, and I see that the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other countries are developing in this direction too.

