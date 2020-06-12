The Richmond Police Investigate Overnight Shootings

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) The Richmond Police Department is investigating five shootings that occurred overnight.

There are a total of nine known victims and all suffered non-life threatening injuries. Detectives are working to determine if any of these incidents are related:

1. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, officers responded to a call at a local hospital for the report of a person shot. Once on scene, they made contact with the adult male victim. He was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Detectives have determined the shooting – which occurred in 1700 block of E Broad Street – was accidental and self-inflicted.

2. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, the Department of Emergency Communications received a call for an adult female victim with a gunshot wound who walked into a local hospital. The exact location of the shooting is unknown at this time. The victim was in a vehicle traveling through the city when she was shot. The victim was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. There is no suspect description at this time.

3. At approximately 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, officers responded to the 800 block of N. 1st Street for several reports of multiple people shot. Once on scene, they found two adult male victims. The victims were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Another adult male victim and one adult female victim were taken to a local hospital by private vehicles. They were also treated for non-life threatening injuries. Detectives believe this may have been a drive-by shooting. There is no suspect description at this time.

4. At approximately 12:08 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. 5th Street for the report of a person shot. Once on scene, they found an adult male victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Detectives have determined the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

5. At approximately 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, officers responded to the 2100 block of Accommodation Street for the report of a shooting that had just occurred. Once on scene, they set up a perimeter. The two juvenile victims – a toddler and a teenager – were taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. Both suffered from non-life threatening injuries. Detectives believe this may have been a drive-by shooting. There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about any of these investigations is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE