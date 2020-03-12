The Republic of Mauritius National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the Mauritian people in recognition of the 52nd anniversary of your independence.

The United States and Mauritius have long enjoyed a strong bilateral relationship. Our common dedication to democracy and our countries’ excellent cooperation in maritime security and economic development make our two nations natural partners. We look forward to strengthening our partnership in the Indian Ocean region and beyond, and to continued collaboration on our shared interests.

I send my best wishes for peace and prosperity to all Mauritians in the year to come.

