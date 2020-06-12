The Metropolitan Police investigating Homicide in Jay Street, Northeast

Washington DC, (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the 4700 block of Jay Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:50 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the rear of listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent’s identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

