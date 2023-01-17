The Macau casino recovery is showing more signs of heating up

greenleaf123 Analysts are cautiously optimistic that Q1 will see some normalized Chinese and Hong Kong visitation trends into Macau after three years of COVID disruption. Several firms have pointed to strong hotel bookings for the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays and improvement in January with visitation and gross gaming revenue for the gambling center. Morgan Stanley forecasts Macau’s January casino gross gaming revenue could be 7.75B patacas ($962.6M), which would be about 31% of the pre-pandemic trading level in 2019. Notably, the firm expects 85% of GGR for January to be from the mass market. JPMorgan also said it saw further improvement in weekly GGR in Macau for its latest read in January. Based on JP’s checks, GGR for the first 15 days of January was at a dailu run rater of 285M to 290M patacas. “This suggests the GGR run-rate has improved further to MOP310 million-plus last week (January 9-15) as the impact from full border re-opening (January 8) has kicked in… despite the softer seasonality (i.e., lull period in between New Year and Lunar New Year holidays),” noted the analyst team. JP’s forecasts converts to a 35% to 40% recovery in Macau GGR to the pre-COVID comparable. Goldman Sachs also pointed to improving trends in Macau following the border re-opening on January 8. For the Chinese New Year that starts on January 22, the firm forecasts a 50% to 60% GGR recovery from the 2019 comparable. Jefferies also weighed in on Macau. “Over the past week, there has been a notable shift in sentiment and momentum for the market recovery in Macau heading into CNY. Although anecdotal data points have indicated room bookings are tight and at historically high rates, the indications for GGR have been more muted,” updated analyst David Katz. The Jefferies view is that investors may overlook valuation and focus more on the news and data flow when sizing up the sector. Looking ahead, new casino openings from SJM Holdings, Galaxy Entertainment, and Studio City could also boost gaming revenue at some point this year. Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO), Studio City International (MSC). Sector watch: Macau casino revenue fell 51% in 2022 but watch Las Vegas Sands, Wynn and Melco for 2023 rebound.