The Louisiana Lottery: Lottery Drawings Produce $9.3 Million in May

LA (STL.News) The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported more than $9.3 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during May, highlighted by one Lotto jackpot-winning ticket worth $975,000. Also during May, scratch-off players claimed more than $22 million in cash prizes.

May’s draw-style game winnings included one Powerball match-4 + PB prize worth $50,000 and 45 Powerball match-4 prizes totaling $4,500. There was also one Mega Millions with Megaplier match-4 + MB prize worth $40,000 and 33 Mega Millions match-4 prizes totaling $16,500. In addition to the one player winning a Lotto jackpot prize worth $975,000, 88 players won Lotto match-5 prizes totaling $196,210, helping to bring Lotto’s monthly total winnings to $1,543,479. Pick 3 winning tickets totaled $3,269,020 and Pick 4 winning tickets totaled $2,819,100.

There were five Easy 5 jackpot-winning tickets totaling $285,455, which brought the game’s monthly total winnings to $433,596 with an additional $144,042 won on ezmatch, an instant-win option available for an additional $1.

“More than 25,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $254,195 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Also, more than 24,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $193,384 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes.” The $1 Power Play option offers Powerball players the chance to increase any nonjackpot winnings. The $1 Megaplier add-on multiplies nonjackpot Mega Millions prizes by a multiplier number selected during the drawing.

In total, draw-style game winnings from drawings held in May were $9,325,013. Lottery draw-style game players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings from those tickets.

“We encourage players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing and to check them promptly after the drawing. Even if a ticket does not win the jackpot, it could have won another prize,” Hudson added.

In addition to $22,064,089 in scratch-off cash prizes paid during May, players also claimed $3,724,888 worth of free-ticket prizes. According to Lottery policy, scratch-off games are closed when all top prizes are claimed, and scratch-off players have 90 days from the official game closure date to redeem a winning ticket.

