The Impact of the Novel COVID-19 Pandemic on Thailand’s Economy

(STL.News) Thailand is the second-largest economy in south-east Asia. The Thai economy is now spluttering under the siege of the coronavirus pandemic. After crunching some numbers, the Bank of Thailand announced that the economy would contract by 5.3% in 2020. The BOT monetary policy committee estimates that the economy will rebound with a 3% growth in 2021.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, economists are already analyzing the damage. Thailand isn’t faring well as the nation has very close ties with China through tourism and exports. As the number of confirmed cases increases, death toll rises, and a black cloud of uncertainty continues to hang over Thailand, more stringent measures to fight coronavirus are likely to be enacted.

In the current situation, not even the medical experts can accurately predict the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak and how fast the disease will spread. They all hope will last for a few months, just like Sars and Mers. That means economists and other experts will continue to estimate and re-estimate the economic impact of the pandemic based on the specific measures taken by the Thai government to stop coronavirus. Other external factors will impact these estimates too.

The broad lockdown

Thailand went into a broad lockdown after a state of emergency enforced from March 26th in a bid to fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The country’s borders are closed to foreign visitors, domestic travels restricted, social gatherings banned, and only shops that sell essential items will remain open until April 4th.

To protect the economy…

Thailand announced measures on March 22nd to ensure balanced liquidity in the bond market. The Bank of Thailand has set up a facility to offer liquidity to mutual funds via commercial banks. This announcement was made by Veerathai Santiprabhob, the governor of the BOT. He said that the facility would remain operational until market conditions get back to normal.

The Bank of Thailand’s preliminary estimate of eligible bond mutual funds is about $44.3 billion. According to Mr. Santiprabhob, separate corporate bond stabilization funds (70 billion to 100 billion baht) will be set up to facilitate investments in newly issues bonds by corporates that can’t roll over to maturing corporate bond.

Mr. Santiprabhob clarified that the Bank of Thailand would continue to offer liquidity to the government bond market via bond buying. These policies are expected to ensure liquidity and facilitate the normal functioning of the financial market. It will also build and maintain investors’ confidence.

The Thai financial system is still strong. Commercial banks still have healthy levels of liquidity and capital reserves. But the liquidity stress and the consequential irregularities in the country’s economy and global financial market have already begun to affect the Thailand financial market.

Coronavirus continues to spread

136 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on March 30th. This brings the total number of infected people to 1,524. According to Dr. Anupong Suchariyakul, an expert at the Disease Control Department, the number of new COVID-19 infections was marginally lower than the 143 cases reported on Sunday. Of the 136 new cases, 59 people had been in close contact with previous coronavirus patients – both foreigners and Thais.

Also, 15 people of the new cases had been in crowded places, four had worked in the transportation sector, and ten had visited various entertainment places. Dr. Anupong Suchariyakul also said that two of the new cases of infections were medical personnel, and two had visited various boxing stadiums.

So far, 21 medical experts have been infected. Bangkok’s chief police confirmed that 27 police officers have already contracted coronavirus.

Generally, the COVID-19 outbreak has a substantial impact on Thai exports and the tourism industry. Previously, it was estimated that the tourism industry would shrink by 60% in 2020 while the economies of most trading partners would slow down or, in worst cases, enter into a recession if the pandemic persists for a long time.

It’s been months since China announced an outbreak of a deadly virus. Most countries around the world are now experiencing the economic impact of this pandemic. Government stimulus packages, companies, and people’s adaptations to the changing economic systems hold the direction of their local economies.