The Hill Food Co. is a ghost kitchen concept located on Hampton Avenue and is slated to launch next week.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The opening of The Hill Food Co. is scheduled for next Monday, July 31, 2023.

The facility is home to potentially 25 kitchens that sells food online for pickup and delivery only. Customers can stop in and place the order onsite using a tablet or order online.

Address and website:

2360 Hampton Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63139

Website: TheHillFoodCo.com