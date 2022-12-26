The Guardian view on charities and the cost of living crisis: overwhelming needs | Editorial

When Family Action was established as the Charity Organisation Society in 1869, its aim was to find more effective ways to lift people out of poverty. After two name changes and more than 140 years of casework, the charity once again finds itself bearing witness to a daily struggle for survival. Every day, caseworkers encounter people struggling to meet basic needs, including parents reheating formula milk rather than pouring it away. This is the painful frontline of a cost of living crisis that is now threatening charities as well as the communities they serve.Growing needs combined with rising costs mean some charities have never been more tightly squeezed. With councils desperately short of money, there is no chance of public sector contracts being uprated in line with inflation. Nor will shortfalls be made up by fundraising. A survey by the Charities Aid Foundation found that the number of people giving fell by 4.9 million in 2021 compared with two years earlier. The boss of the Charity Commission, Orlando Fraser, has described the situation as an “existential crisis” and criticised the super-rich for being less generous than a decade ago. As in the pandemic, one consequence is that more resources are being redirected towards emergency support and away from long-term and preventive work. But the reason why the current situation is so serious is that charities and their staff were already under severe pressure due to Covid and years of austerity before that. Already, some charities are digging into reserves to fund operating costs.Around half of the 170,000 registered charities in England and Wales provide some form of direct support to people (the other half either work abroad or in research, grant-giving or other areas). Between them they have around 1 million employees, and in 2019-20 they had a total income of £58.7bn, £30bn of which came from donations. As these numbers make clear, charities are a huge chunk of our social fabric. Under a public sector outsourcing model developed by New Labour and extended by the Conservatives, charities have taken much more responsibility for delivering public services since the early 2000s. Family Action, for example, has 85% of its work commissioned by councils, the NHS or central government.Wearing the state’s shoesAt the same time, the whole point of charities is that they are independent. Most do not borrow money and lack the assets necessary to secure loans. Kathy Evans, the chief executive of Children England, has described them as a “currency converter” between the community and the market. This in-between status gives charities room to manoeuvre, and means that they are justifiably viewed as more nimble and innovative than state agencies in the way they operate. At a grassroots level, it can be easier for them to build up trust because they are separate from authorities including landlords, social services and schools. Some have grown out of mutual aid efforts, and seek to empower people by blurring distinctions between providers and users. These are the kinds of initiatives being supported by this year’s Guardian and Observer charity appeal.But there is risk here, as well as a great deal of energy and goodwill. In providing necessities such as food, as a growing number are now doing, charities are stepping into shoes once understood to belong to the state. Philanthropic activity is being pushed away from the government and back to its roots in locally based voluntarism – much as David Cameron envisioned when he advocated for a “big society” to fill spaces created by public sector cuts. The question is what happens if and when organisations that are helping people to survive day to day can no longer pay their bills. Last week, the government delayed an announcement on a new energy support package for charities and businesses, to replace the one that expires in March. Even hospices are warning that energy costs mean they may have to close beds.One reaction to the mounting sense of crisis is to put heads down and focus on what can be done rather than what can’t. Charities pride themselves on their practicality and, in the midst of a crisis, worrying or theorising about the future can be viewed as a distraction from the task in hand.The human costs of failureCharities have nothing equivalent to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) in terms of lobbying and influence. Currently, some Conservative MPs appear more inclined to attack than support them. Earlier this month a group of 40 bankbenchers wrote to the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, calling for an end to the public funding of organisations that campaign against government policy. Such arguments, combined with the general lack of interest and resource dedicated to the voluntary sector within government, particularly the Treasury, should be a general concern and not one reserved for those directly affected. Whatever view is taken of the policies that led to this situation, the fact is that charities have effectively joined or taken over parts of the welfare state – which perhaps needs a new name that more accurately represents the way that its functions are now shared between state and non-state bodies.Like businesses, charities encompass a broad range of opinions and should not be regarded as a homogeneous mass. But on some points there is a broad consensus; one is that unless benefits are raised, they will remain trapped in their current position as providers of what one chief executive has described as destitution prevention services. If smaller charities are forced to close or mothball operations, or bigger charities withdraw from delivering services that are no longer financially viable, the most immediate and publicly visible outcome will be more destitution.But there is another risk in those areas of public provision where statutory functions have been taken over by charitable organisations. Where the state is legally obliged to provide a service but has no means of doing so, either on its own or with civil society partners, private-equity-owned and debt-laden businesses could seek to fill the gap. This has already happened in children’s social care and nursery provision, with alarming results, including increased financial risks and a lack of transparency.Frontline workers will have more pressing human needs to worry about in the coming months. But the sector’s leaders, politicians and the rest of us should be extremely worried about the consequences, if and when charities find that they are no longer able to perform the tasks offloaded to them over the past two decades by the state.