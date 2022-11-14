The Global Cryptocurrency Market is expected to grow by $1.47 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.75% during the forecast period – Yahoo Finance

ReportLinkerGlobal Cryptocurrency Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the cryptocurrency market and it is poised to grow by $1. 47 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “Global Cryptocurrency Market 2022-2026” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282341/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the cryptocurrency market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investment in digital assets, ncreased availability of crypto wallets, and increase in FinTech spending.

The cryptocurrency market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.The cryptocurrency market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Bitcoin

• Ethereum

• OthersBy Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

This study identifies the rising inclination toward digital currency as one of the prime reasons driving the cryptocurrency market growth during the next few years. Also, growth of blockchain technology and acceptance of cryptocurrency by retailers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

• Cryptocurrency market sizing

• Cryptocurrency market forecast

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cryptocurrency market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AirSwap, ALCHEMINERS LLC, AlphaPoint Corp., Binance Services Holdings Ltd., Bitfury Group Ltd., BitGo Inc., Bitstamp Europe SA, BlockFi Inc., Coinbase Global Inc., Huobi Group, iFinex Inc., Intel Corp., KuCoin, Microsoft Corp., Money Group Inc., New Bit Ventures Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Ripple Labs Inc., and Xapo Bank Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

