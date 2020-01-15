The Future of Biodiesel Comes into Focus in Tampa in the New Year

This year’s National Biodiesel Conference & Expo unveils plans for the industry’s future

TAMPA, FL (STL.News) All eyes will be on Tampa Bay in the new year when the annual National Biodiesel Conference & Expo unveils “Vision 2020” at the Tampa Convention Center, January 21.

The largest gathering of North American biodiesel enthusiasts arrive in Florida on a roll with recent policy victories in Washington, DC, and California, as well as a heating oil industry that is partnering with producers to reduce pollution in the Northeast with the cleaner burning, renewable fuel.

“Last year at this time, U.S. biodiesel and renewable diesel producers faced an uncertain future,” said Donnell Rehagen, CEO of the National Biodiesel Board. “Thanks to our members and the support of the industry’s coast-to-coast champions, we’re rolling into the new year reinvigorated to deliver even more biodiesel to both our transportation and home heating fuel customers.”

While celebrating the advancements in 2019, Rehagen said the focus at the conference will be to share a clear vision for what the biodiesel industry needs to accomplish in the years ahead.

“We have arrived at where we are because we recognized the importance of strategic planning and setting goals to continue to grow the industry,” Rehagen said. “This is an opportunity to lay out a roadmap full of growth for the next ten years for a fuel that is — more than ever — better, cleaner, and available now coast-to-coast.”

The conference offers an engaging lineup of speakers, with keynote speeches and roundtable discussions presented by industry experts. Attendees will get new information on the latest vehicle technology, take a deep dive into the future of renewable fuels, and hear from expert speakers on environmental policy.

In the expo hall, dozens of companies servicing the biodiesel industry will share their newest technology and products and provide fans an inside look at how America’s Advanced Biofuel is produced and delivered to their hometown. Residents with a valid Florida driver’s license or military ID will be welcomed to the conference on Wednesday, January 22 (no industry representatives, please).

In addition, the always popular vehicle showcase and ride-and-drive events will provide conference attendees the opportunity to check out the latest biodiesel cars and trucks rolling out from the world’s largest manufacturers.

The National Biodiesel Board hosts this annual must – attend event to facilitate business, education, and networking. The National Biodiesel Conference & Expo is put on with the generous support of industry sponsors. Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel is a renewable, clean-burning diesel replacement that can be used in existing diesel engines without modification. It is the nation's first domestically produced, commercially available advanced biofuel.