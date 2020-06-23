The Florida Lottery: Lazaro Acosta Claims $15 Million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Lazaro Acosta, 64, of Miami Gardens, claimed a $15 million top prize from the $15,000,000 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $10,440,000.00.

Acosta purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 11750 Southwest 104th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $15,000,000 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION game launched in February 2019 and features six top prizes of $15 million – the largest Scratch-Off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery. The game also offers 24 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.60.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE