The Florida Lottery: Jeffrey Hurley wins Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Jeffrey Hurley, 53, of Holiday, claimed a top prize in the $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,030,000.00.

Hurley purchased his winning ticket from U.S. Beverage, located at 3315 U.S. Highway 19 in Holiday. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 Scratch-Off game, $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE launched in September 2017 and offers the largest top prize available on a $10 Scratch-Off ticket and features more than $147 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.35.

