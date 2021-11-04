The First National Strategy on Gender Equity & Equality

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

No country has yet achieved gender equality, but the United States recently took historic steps to bridge the divide by launching the first National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality (Gender Strategy). The Gender Strategy underscores the U.S. government’s commitment to advancing the rights and opportunities of women, girls, and LGBTQI+ persons in all their diversity, both in the United States and around the world, cementing our long-standing belief that gender equity and equality are both a moral and strategic imperative.

Gender equity and equality are essential as we build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic and tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including the climate crisis, economic disruptions, democratic backsliding, human rights abuses, and conflict and other humanitarian emergencies. We know that more inclusive governments are better equipped to address these global challenges. With the launch of the Gender Strategy, the United States also reaffirms its commitment to enabling the full potential of all individuals, regardless of their sex, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, and socioeconomic status.

The Gender Strategy presents a comprehensive whole-of-government approach and calls on each federal agency to develop concrete implementation plans. The U.S. Department of State is committed to advancing this agenda around the world in collaboration with women, girls, LGBTQI+ persons, and male allies, as well as partner governments, civil society, and the private sector. By advancing the rights of women, girls, and LGBTQI+ persons in all their diversity, we will advance the collective prosperity, health, safety, and the security of our nation and the world.