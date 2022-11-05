The era of new age of factor-based investment with passive funds

The world of investing is experiencing a significant shift from conventional to new evolved ways.

In the last couple of years, passive investing via index funds and ETFs has gained popularity, largely due to participation from institutions and retirement bodies, however, with passing time, we are seeing the emergence of a new set of investors, especially the retail investors into the category.

Within passive strategies, factor investing which combines the benefit of both active and passive investing has seen major growth in the retail category. The interest in factor-based index funds has significantly risen in the last 12-18 months.

As of March 31, 2022, factor ETFs managed about $1.6 trillion assets globally, ~25% CAGR in the last 10 years.

While in the domestic market, the total assets under the management of factor-based index funds/ETFs are about $798 million as on Sept 30, 2022, a growth of ~22 times in the last 3 years.

In general, factor investing which is also referred as Smart beta investing is an investment approach that seeks to exploit certain performance factors in an attempt to outperform the broad market benchmark index or generate the desired outcomes such as reduced volatility or portfolio diversification.

Smart beta strategy could be either based on fundamental factors (Quality, Growth, Value etc) which are also tracked by analysts and fund managers for decision making or it could be based on market factors such as Momentum, Low volatility, Quality or Value.

For example, while momentum is one of the factor-based strategies which is based on the hypothesis that recent market trends persist over the medium term and hence invest in high momentum companies, low volatility as a factor aims to invest in relatively low volatile companies with a focus on providing returns with less volatility.

Factor-based investing strategies could be used with specific purposes, for example, Momentum-based strategies could be used to generate additional returns but investors should understand that it may come with higher volatility.

Similarly, for relatively risk-averse investors, a low volatility strategy could be more suitable, which invests in low-volatile companies based on historic price movement.

Thus, it tends to protect the downside during volatile equity markets and generate better risk-adjusted returns in the long term.

Historically, these factors have shown strong and promising returns over the long term as compared to the broad-based indices. While momentum as a factor delivered significantly higher returns over the broad market index coupled with higher annualised volatility, Low Volatility investing delivered higher returns at the same time with relatively lower volatility and thus comparatively better risk-adjusted returns.

In factor investing, investors’ portfolios may be constructed based on a single factor or a combination of multiple factors, depending on investment objective, risk appetite and investment horizon.

Factor-based strategies may be appropriate for an experienced long-term investor who wants to pursue specific factors but is looking for more transparency and a rule-based investment approach.

We feel that timing any specific factor is extremely difficult as different strategies perform in different market conditions.

So, an investment strategy with a long-term horizon and diversification across different factors may help investors to generate better risk-adjusted returns.

(The author is Fund Manager – Equity, )

