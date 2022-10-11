The Daily Money: It's finally here! Amazon Prime Day kicks off online holiday shopping.

Hi, it’s Medora Lee here to give you the daily lowdown.

I hope you’re ready to shop because today is the kickoff for Amazon Prime Day! Wait, you say, didn’t that already happen over the summer? Yes, but in case you didn’t get enough Frito Lay variety packs or paper towels in July, here’s your chance to get more.

Or take it as a chance to start holiday shopping. We’ve got a list of all the top Amazon buys as well as the best deals at Amazon’s competitors.

With retailers holding bloated inventories, shoppers are almost guaranteed great deals this year, with some analysts even predicting record discounts!

Possible wrench in holiday shopping plans

If you were planning to skip Black October shopping and wait to see if you could score deeper discounts later in the season, you might want to think again. It’s true you may get a better deal, but will packages get there on time?

The third largest railroad union rejected its deal with freight railroads Monday – renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy – and just in time for the holidays.

And though many ports are cleared, there are other kinks further along the supply chain that could make packages late.

? More stories you shouldn’t miss ?

Ahead of November midterms, learn how to mind your manners at work. How do I keep political and social talk civil in the workplace? Ask HR

Electrified travel may be coming to an airport near you. Flying Delta? Passengers could soon take an electric aircraft to the airport

“Hacktivism” exposes vulnerabilities in travel technologies. Hackers took down U.S. airport web sites, Department of Homeland Security confirms

? Today’s Menu ?

Even though holiday shopping has kicked off, it’s still October and that means pumpkin spice, of course. Here’s how to make pumpkin spice overnight oats to start every day right.

About The Daily Money

Each weekday, The Daily Money delivers the best consumer news from USA TODAY. We break down financial news and provide the TLDR version: how decisions by the Federal Reserve, government and companies impact you.