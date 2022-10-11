Finance

The Daily Money: It's finally here! Amazon Prime Day kicks off online holiday shopping.

October 11, 2022
Hattie Francis

Hi, it’s Medora Lee here to give you the daily lowdown. 

I hope you’re ready to shop because today is the kickoff for Amazon Prime Day! Wait, you say, didn’t that already happen over the summer? Yes, but in case you didn’t get enough Frito Lay variety packs or paper towels in July, here’s your chance to get more.

Or take it as a chance to start holiday shopping. We’ve got a list of all the top Amazon buys as well as the best deals at Amazon’s competitors.

With retailers holding bloated inventories, shoppers are almost guaranteed great deals this year, with some analysts even predicting record discounts!

Possible wrench in holiday shopping plans

If you were planning to skip Black October shopping and wait to see if you could score deeper discounts later in the season, you might want to think again. It’s true you may get a better deal, but will packages get there on time?