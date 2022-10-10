Finance

The Daily Money: Ex-Fed chief wins Nobel Prize and how zip code affects Medicare prices

October 10, 2022
Hattie Francis

If you’re off for Indigenous People’s Day, take some time to read why former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke won the Nobel Prize in economics.

Did you know he studied the Great Depression to learn how bank failures led to economic devastation? Before, people thought bank collapses were a result, not a cause, of economic downturns. He used that as the basis for revitalizing the American economy after the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

Douglas W. Diamond at University of Chicago and Philip H. Dybvig at Washington University in St. Louis were also recognized in the revolutionary research. 

Jerome Powell, call them.

How much for Medicare prescriptions? It depends on where you live

It’s that time again for seniors to look at their healthcare needs. There are a lot of plans to price and consider, but who knew you should also think about where you live? 