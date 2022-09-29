The Crypto Report: Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to fluctuate as the crypto markets post gains – Proactive Investors USA

Crypto market continued to fluctuate as the week draws to a close, with the global market capitalisation jumping more than 2% to US$937bn early Thursday, encouraged by strong performances in the large-cap space.

Bitcoin added more than 3% to bring its price up to US$19,400, with long traders no doubt hoping for an imminent return above the key US$20,000 support line.

Ethereum fared similarly, heading above US$1,300. Meanwhile, Binance’s BNB coin outperformed the market by adding nearly 5%.

Solana also performed well and is currently inching close to a US$12bn market cap.

However, morning gains we less enthusiastic for Polkadot, Cardano, Polygon and the DOGE and Shiba Inu meme coins, all of which added under 2%.

Top movers in the decentralised finance space this Thursday morning include derivatives exchange Synthetix and decentralised exchange PancakeSwap.

Among the negative movers, the Quant network’s QNT token lost over 5% of its market cap, as did Celsius.

