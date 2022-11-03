The crypto market bottom is 'almost in' — Market Talks chats with trader Korean Jew Crypto By Cointelegraph – Investing.com



The crypto market bottom is ‘almost in’ — Market Talks chats with trader Korean Jew Crypto



On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomed Jake, or “KJ” — also known as “Korean Jew Crypto” on Twitter — the founder of The Trading Dojo, a platform that provides coaching and education to help traders identify profitable trades on their own.

The wide-reaching interview covered KJ’s take on how to trade the Federal Open Markets Committee and Consumer Price Index events, along with his views on how Federal Reserve policy is impacting crypto prices.

