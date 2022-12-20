The Crypto Bear Market Could End With Solana, Fantom, And Rocketize | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Rocketize (JATO), Fantom (FTM), and Solana (SOL) are three major crypto platforms whose features have the potential to change the crypto scene. The Rocketize (JATO) platform is a new cryptocurrency platform that intends to help propel users into a new era of great gains. This feature of the Rocketize (JATO) platform, alongside those of the Fantom (FTM) and Solana (SOL) crypto platforms, helps put the crypto bear market 2022 to an end.

Rocketize Is Creating A Profit-Oriented Meme Coin Industry

Establishing itself on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Rocketize (JATO) is a meme cryptocurrency platform with the main goal of creating a unique community that possesses special features integrated on Web 3.0 development, decentralized finance (DeFi) services, a marketplace for the trading of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for the governance of the Rocketize (JATO) platform. These special features are intended to help make the Rocketize (JATO) platform the leading meme currency in the global meme coin industry.

The Rocketize platform is powered by its official native token, referred to as the Jet-Assisted Take-Off token. This Jet-Assisted Take-Off token, symbolized as JATO, is a Bep-20 token based on the functionality of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The token plays utility roles on the Rocketize platform. Information concerning the token economics of the JATO token can be found in the Rocketize whitepaper.

Fantom Is Solving Major Problems That Affect The Growth Of Blockchains

The Fantom (FTM) network is an open-source blockchain platform that offers ledger and blockchain services to businesses and applications in the crypto industry. The Fantom (FTM) network was created to allow users of the coin market to develop and build efficient and customizable decentralized applications (dApps). To aid interoperability between blockchains and interconnectivity between users of the blockchain industry, the Fantom (FTM) network possesses a permissionless infrastructure that will enable its users to benefit from the advantages of blockchain technology for the betterment of their lives.

Blockchain networks in the crypto industry are currently plagued with the trilemma of security, speed, and decentralization. These problems create limitations for users of these networks, thereby restricting the growth of the blockchain industry. The Fantom (FTM) network was designed to resolve this issue by utilizing a unique consensus called the asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT) consensus mechanism. This consensus enables the non-simultaneous processing of transactions, thereby enhancing the speed and throughput of the Fantom (FTM) network. The FTM token is the main token that fuels all the activities performed on the Fantom platform.

Aiming To Provide Decentralization And Gains For Its Users, Solana Is Secured By A Dual Consensus Mechanism

Focused on prioritizing decentralization in the blockchain industry, Solana (SOL) is an open-source computing platform that aims to improve the scalability of blockchains. The Solana (SOL) platform aims to achieve its goal of improving scalability by securing its network with a special combination of two unique consensuses known as the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-History (PoH) consensus mechanisms. This hybrid consensus mechanism alongside the network’s underlying technology will allow the Solana (SOL) network to enable the running and operation of decentralized applications (dApps) just like mainstream decentralized finance (DeFi)-based platforms like Ethereum (ETH).

These features of the Solana (SOL) platform enable it to process up to 50,000 transactions per second (TPS) without the need for centralized and single-entity bodies. Solana’s native token, called SOL, is used to pay transaction charges, stake on the Solana platform, and serve governance roles that give its holders special rights that will allow them to make decisions concerning future upgrades of the Solana ecosystem.

These three crypto platforms have seen and will still see an incredible journey, from creating exciting concepts to becoming integral players in the crypto space.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.