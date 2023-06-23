The Crooked Boot – Reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review

The Crooked Boot is a food truck and restaurant that offers carryout and delivery only in St. Charles, MO.

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review on The Crooked Boot in St. Charles, Missouri. They opened approximately six months ago. However, the owner, CC Griggs, started a food truck named “The Crooked Boot” about six years ago and is happy with the financial rewards of both.

She left the corporate world to fulfill her dream of owning a business. She would take food to work to share with her friends and coworkers, and they loved it. They began asking her to cook for them for money and for special family events. She was reluctant at first but eventually fell in love with the concept.

Today, she operates her food truck, and the restaurant is for online carryout and delivery by third-party delivery companies. There is no dine-in available, and probably never will be.

Her concept of keeping expenses low and remaining mobile is exactly how the industry is moving. Ghost kitchens are popping up around the country, and this trend will not end anytime soon because real estate and real estate taxes are out of reach for any startup and have a limited budget. The restaurants that have money are going out of business because they can’t find help or affordable real estate.

After meeting CC, we are confident that she will make the best decisions for her business and customers.

Address, phone, and website:

2012 Campus Drive

St. Charles, Missouri 63301

Phone: +1 636-757-3305

Website: TheCrookedBoot.com

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Links: