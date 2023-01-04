The cost of immigrating to the US could get more expensive. Here's what you need to know.



The Biden administration is proposing a fee hike for some immigration costs, including increasing certain employment-based visas, while keeping costs for other migrants the same or lower. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services released the proposed changes on Tuesday that would adjust the costs for dozens of applications, petitions, certifications and other requests related to citizenship and naturalization in the U.S. USCIS explained in a Tuesday news release that the new fees would allow it to "more fully recover its operating costs, reestablish and maintain timely case processing, and prevent the accumulation of future case backlogs." But the move, which also includes a 60-day public comment period, won't raise costs for everyone.Officials also explained in the Tuesday news release that they want to preserve existing fee waivers for low-income individuals and vulnerable groups. They are also seeking to add new exemptions for some humanitarian programs.USCIS said the proposed rules would "decrease or minimally increase fees for more than one million low-income filers each year." Here's what you need to know about the potential changes. What fees are increasing? Under the proposed rules, employers who apply to sponsor immigrants for permanent residency in the U.S. or a temporary work visa would pay an additional $600 fee. That money will be allocated to programs for asylum seekers. Here are some of the other potential changes: The application fee for H-1B visas, typically for highly skilled foreign workers who want to work in the United States, would increase 70% to $780. H-1B petitioners would also pay $215 in pre-registration fees, which is currently $10. Fees for EB-5 visas, which are for people investing money in the U.S., would increase to $11,160, up from $3,675. Applications to change temporary visas into permanent residency, also known as green cards, would also increase from $1,225 to $1,540. You can find the proposed rule here. Why do officials want to raise these prices? USCIS explained in its Tuesday news release that a review of its fees "determined that the agency's current fees, which have remained unchanged since 2016, fall far short of recovering the full cost of agency operations." USCIS gets approximately 96% of its funding from filing fees, not funds from Congress. The agency also explained that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a drop in new applications to the agency, prompting a 40% drop in revenue. "In addition to improving customer service operations and managing the incoming workload, USCIS must continue to fulfill our growing humanitarian mission, upholding fairness, integrity, and respect for all we serve," USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou said in the Tuesday release. "This proposed rule allows USCIS to more fully recover operating costs for the first time in six years and will support the Administration's effort to rebuild the legal immigration system."