The Coop Network (GMD) Rises 39.1%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

The Coop Network (GMD) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has added 39.1% to $0.009566562287.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives The Coop Network a high volatility rank of 91, placing it in the top 9% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

GMD’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.The Coop Network price is trading near resistance. With support set at $0.00483391673220194 and resistance around $0.0106315571526984. This leaves The Coop Network with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

