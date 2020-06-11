The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces the Design-Build Award for the New U.S. Embassy in Podgorica, Montenegro

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The Department of State has awarded the Design-Build contract for the new U.S. Embassy in Podgorica, Montenegro to B.L. Harbert International of Birmingham, Alabama.

This new Embassy will provide a secure, sustainable, and resilient platform for U.S. diplomacy in Montenegro. Beyer Blinder Belle of New York, New York is the design architect for the project.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 162 new diplomatic facilities and has an additional 51 projects in design or under construction.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. Government to the host nation and support the Department’s achievement of U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad. These facilities represent American values and the best in American architecture, design, engineering, technology, sustainability, art, culture, and construction execution.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE