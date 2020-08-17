The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces the 2020 Industry Advisory Group Annual Meeting

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) will host a meeting of the Industry Advisory Group (IAG) on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., virtually via WebEx Event.

This committee serves the U.S. government solely in an advisory capacity concerning industry and academia’s latest concepts, methods, best practices, innovations, and ideas related to OBO’s mission to provide safe, secure, resilient and functional facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and support the Department’s achievement of U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad. These facilities represent American values and the best in American architecture, design, engineering, technology, sustainability, art, culture, and construction execution.

The general public is welcome to attend this meeting. In order to register, you must complete the

registration form via WebEx. Additional information and the registration link are also available at www.state.gov/obo. A meeting notice will also be published in the Federal Register in accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE