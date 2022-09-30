The bond vigilantes vs Liz Truss

Ed Yardeni is the president of Yardeni Research, and a four-decade veteran of studying financial markets.

The famed bond vigilantes are back. They just stopped by last week to visit with the UK’s new Conservative government headed by prime minister Liz Truss. They showed up unexpectedly and unannounced.

I first wrote about them all the way back in the July 27, 1983 issue of my weekly commentary, which was titled “Bond Investors Are the Economy’s Bond Vigilantes.” Back then, there was lots of concern in the US that the Federal Reserve might not stay the course in fighting inflation. I concluded: “So if the fiscal and monetary authorities won’t regulate the economy, the bond investors will.”

The bond vigilantes’ heyday was the Clinton years, from 1993 through 2001. Placating them was front and centre on the administration’s policy agenda. Indeed, Clinton political adviser James Carville famously said at the time, “I used to think that if there was reincarnation, I wanted to come back as the President or the Pope or as a .400 baseball hitter. But now I would like to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody.”

Today, prime minister Truss would do well to heed Carville’s admonition!

The UK government is spending a lot of money that it doesn’t have, and the bond vigilantes — already on alert due to high inflation — aren’t going to stand for it. The recent moves have been extraordinary.

In early September, Truss announced a plan to spend billions of pounds to subsidise citizens’ energy bills. Then last week, the UK’s Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng proposed a plan to boost the economy by cutting taxes and borrowing lots of pounds to pay for them. This flies in the face of the Bank of England’s efforts to tame inflation.

So the fiscal authorities want to put the pedal to the metal at the same time that monetary policymakers are tapping on the brakes. That’s a sure why to have an accident.

And, sure enough, the foreign exchange value of the pound and UK bond prices have crashed. By Wednesday, the BoE was forced to say that it would buy as much government debt as necessary to stabilise the bond market.

Most central banks, including the BoE, have made a commitment to target inflation at 2.0 per cent. Despite dipping slightly in August, the UK’s inflation rate is currently at 9.8 per cent, up from 3.2 per cent a year ago. So, the BoE started raising its official interest rate starting on December 16, 2021 and is expected to continue hiking it. More deficit-financed spending and tax cuts are bound to add more fuel to the UK’s inflationary fire.

The BoE was established in the late 1600s to be the banker for the English government, supporting and financing its policies without questioning them. In recent years, the BoE and the other major central banks have touted their political independence. But in practice, central banks sometimes have no choice but to accommodate the reckless fiscal and regulatory policies of their government. That’s because central banks all have an implicit if not explicit mandate: to maintain financial stability.

We saw that on Wednesday, when the UK central bank suspended “quantitative tightening” and announced plans to buy long-term bonds instead. The BoE’s QT plan — which was slated to start next week — involved selling its holdings of government bonds as part of the effort to reduce UK inflation. Post-pivot, the BoE now plans to buy long-term bonds through mid-October. The central bank said that it would make purchases at “whatever scale is necessary” and that the UK Treasury would cover any losses — a pretty stark volte-face.

The bond vigilantes were last active during the 1980s and early 1990s. They’ve been mostly lying low since then. That’s partly because inflation remained remarkably subdued from the mid-1990s through 2020. Furthermore, in response to the financial crisis and then the Covid-19 pandemic, central banks kept the bond vigilantes in check with their zero-interest, negative-interest-rate, and quantitative easing policies.

No more: Inflation came roaring back in 2021 and 2022, forcing central banks to tighten their monetary policies, while fiscal policies continued to run amok. Once the central banks were forced to stop their “Great Financial Repression”, the bond vigilantes were set loose.

Since the pandemic, they’re back in the saddle again and riding high because of the excessively stimulative fiscal and monetary policies promoted by liberal modern-monetary-theory zealots in the US and now conservative supply-sider proponents in the UK.

For the sake of financial stability, central banks may have no choice but to intervene in markets to avert a financial meltdown. But now both monetary and authorities are on notice: The bond vigilantes are back, and they are intimidating.