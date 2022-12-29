The biggest, best & worst-performing IPOs of 2022

After a record-breaking performance in 2021, the initial public offering (IPO) market delivered mixed returns in 2022, due to heightened volatility caused by geopolitical tensions and global economic turmoil. The IPO market raised over Rs 57,000 crore in 2022 as compared to Rs 1.2 lakh crore raised by 63 companies in 2021, which was the best IPO year in two decades.

In the year 2022, IPOs such as , Delhivery and were the worst performers with negative returns of more than 25% since their listing.

However, on the positive side, some stocks are trading well above their issue price. Stocks such as Patanjali Foods, Venus Pipes & Tubes and turned out to be multi-baggers, surging anywhere between 100% and 150% in 2022.

Best performing IPOs of 2022



Adani Wilmar, which was listed in January, remained the top-performing IPO for the year 2022, with a return of more than 128% since the listing. Other than Adani Wilmar, (116%), Venus Pipes & Tubes (115%), (76%) and Vedant Fashion (51%) were the other top performing IPO of 2022.

With respect to the listing day performance, DCX Systems gave the highest return of 49.18%, followed by Harsha Engineers at 47.24% and Hariom Pipe Industries at 46.86% on the day of listing.

Worst performing IPOs of 2022



For the year 2022, omnichannel payment solution provider AGS Transact Technologies was the worst-performing IPO with a 63% negative return. Delhivery (33%), Green Energy (31%), LIC (28%) and Abans Holdings (25%) stood as the worst performing IPO in the calendar year 2022.

Biggest IPOs of 2022



(LIC), with a Rs 21,000 crore issue size, was the biggest IPO of 2022. However, it did not stand on investors’ expectations, as the stock has fallen about 28% since the listing. Delhivery (Rs 5,235 crore), Adani Wilmar (Rs 3,600 crore), Vedant Fashion (Rs 3,150) and Global Health (Rs 2,206 crore) were the other biggest IPO of 2022.

Outlook for 2023



Kulbhushan Parashar, Director, Corporate Capital Venture said, “We think more innovative companies, defence technology, consumer goods and other niche high-growth companies will enter the capital market in CY2023. Considering the current market environment, close to 100-125 companies are likely to tap the capital market and many of these companies will have a larger OFS size in comparison to fresh equity.”

“Good quality small companies will have more participation from investors. Also, we will now see higher public participation in volume terms. Investors’ preference to invest in niche unlisted or pre-IPO will continue to see a rise, especially institutional investors,” he added.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

