The big financial events of 2022 and what happens next? TiM podcast



The big financial events of 2022 and what happens next? This is Money podcast on what the New Year could bringBy This Is Money Published: 17:38 EST, 31 December 2022 | Updated: 17:45 EST, 31 December 2022

Tumultous is a word that doesn’t really do 2022 justice. Most people were looking forward to a year of calm as the Covid pandemic faded, but instead got turmoil and the cost of living crisis.In the UK, we mixed the global unrest dealt by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the inflation spike, with our own dose of political instability.A year in which you get through three Prime Ministers and four Chancellors is no ordinary one and the mini-Budget chaos led to the UK’s own little self-inflicted financial crisis.That was dealt with by new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and new PM Rishi Sunak reversing all of Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss’s giveaways and adding some tax hikes on top for good measure.So, where do we stand at the end of a year of double digit inflation, rapidly rising interest rates and a general sense of gloominess? Will next year be better?Georgie Frost, Helen Crane and Simon Lambert take a look back at the big financial events of 2022 and look forward to 2023 on this special year end podcast. Listen to the This is Money podcast We publish the podcast every Friday to the player on This is Money, above, and on Apple Podcasts (iTunes), the most popular, Spotify, Audioboom, and so many more.To download the Apple Podcasts app go to the App store. On Android devices, go to the Google Play store to download the podcast app of your choice. You can press play to listen to this week’s full episode on the player above, and wherever you get your podcasts please subscribe and review us if you like the podcast.We’re now available on YouTube and you can ask your smart device to ‘play the This is Money podcast’. If you’re not happy using apps, you can also listen to the latest episode and archive on the This is Money podcast page.

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…