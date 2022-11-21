The Best 50-Year-Old Investing Advice Money Can Buy

Malkiel told me, “It’s not that there aren’t errors. Market prices are always wrong, but nobody knows for sure if they’re too high or too low. I agree there are bubbles, but the timing of those things is absolutely impossible to know.”Malkiel is an avid follower of the ups and downs of particular stocks, which seems incongruous for an indexing guy. He said he does own shares in individual companies and sees nothing wrong with others doing the same, as long as they don’t overdo it. “Remember that they are bets,” he said. “Only do it when the basic core of the portfolio is indexed, and certainly your important retirement funds shouldn’t have any of those bets. This is something you do around the edges.”Malkiel, a Boston native, studied at Harvard College and Harvard Business School, served in the Army, worked on Wall Street, got a doctorate in economics from Princeton in 1964, and then spent the rest of his career on the Princeton faculty except for stints on the President’s Council of Economic Advisers in the 1970s and as dean of the Yale School of Management in the 1980s. For 28 years he was a director of Bogle’s Vanguard Group — and a dear friend of Bogle, who died in 2019 at age 89.“Random Walk” isn’t his only book, but it’s the one that’s had the biggest impact. “For me, one of the things I’m particularly pleased about is the many letters I get,” he said. “Sometimes from people who say, ‘I read your book 25 years ago and I never had a lot of money, but I did exactly what you said, and now I’m comfortably retired.”I asked Malkiel if this 50th-anniversary edition is the capstone edition of “Random Walk,” expecting him to say yes. “Who knows?” he said. “I still feel good. I’m not the kind of person who’s going to lie on a beach chair.”Number of the Week166.3 millionThis is the number of Americans who are planning to shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, based on a survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. In 2019, the last year before the pandemic, the survey results were almost the same: 165.3 million.