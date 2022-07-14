Seasoned Federal Prosecutor Receives The Attorney General’s Award For Fraud Prevention

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced the recipients for the 69th Annual Attorney General’s Awards yesterday, recognizing Department of Justice employees and partners for their extraordinary contributions to the enforcement of our nation’s laws.

Daniel Ryan, Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) for the Western District of North Carolina, was among the 298 Justice Department employees and 54 non-department individuals who were honored for their work. AUSA Ryan was part of a team receiving the Attorney General’s Award for Fraud Prevention, which recognizes exceptional dedication and effort to prevent, investigate, and prosecute fraud, white collar crimes, and official corruption.

“This year’s awardees have served selflessly to further the Department’s important work upholding the rule of law, keeping our country safe, and protecting civil rights,” said Attorney General Garland. “I am proud to recognize these individuals for their professionalism, skill, and leadership, and I am grateful for their service to our Department and our nation.”

“AUSA Ryan is a worthy recipient of this prestigious award. As a seasoned federal prosecutor, he is being recognized for his tireless dedication to the pursuit of justice. His contributions to the community, his advocacy on behalf of victims, and his high standards of professional conduct exemplify his commitment to our office’s mission,” said U.S. Attorney King.

AUSA Ryan is the recipient of the award for his legal work in connection with the multi-agency investigation of Wells Fargo’s unlawful sales practices, including the opening of millions of accounts without customer authorization. The dedicated efforts of AUSA Ryan and his colleagues, which resulted in the payment of a $3 billion penalty, ensured that Wells Fargo was held accountable for its conduct and that affected victims were made whole.

This is AUSA Ryan’s second Attorney General Award. In 2015, AUSA Ryan was awarded the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service for his work in connection with the Department of Justice’s record breaking $16.65 billion settlement with Bank of America concerning its origination and securitization of residential mortgages.

AUSA Ryan received his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and his law degree from Harvard School of Law.

In making today’s announcement, U.S. Attorney King thanked AUSA Ryan for his tireless dedication to fulfilling the Justice Department’s mission and noted that it is an honor and a privilege to recognize him both for his accomplishments and public service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today