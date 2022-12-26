The 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022, from SBF's arrest to bitcoin falling 64% – Markets Insider

2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world.

Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets.

The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto.

In February, crypto exchange FTX made its Super Bowl debut with a commercial featuring “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David.By December, the exchange had collapsed — and its disgraced former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had been arrested and was facing eight criminal charges in the US.All in all, 2022 was a brutal year for digital assets, as rising interest rates and high-profile bankruptcies helped feed a broad and deep selloff in the market.Here are nine crazy stories that rocked crypto this year: